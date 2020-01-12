Manchester United learn willingness of Sporting Lisbon in Bruno Fernandes deal

Manchester United fans may be happy to know why, reportedly, Sporting Lisbon are seemingly open to the sale of Bruno Fernandes despite negotiations drawing out.

It’s almost the halfway point of the winter transfer window and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to purchase any players despite the obvious need for investment.

The legendary Norwegian’s job is already under threat a little with there being suggestions United are only looking at players they believe would work for the next manager as well.

Nevertheless, Fernandes has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the second transfer window in a row and there’s hopes it’s a deal that can be concluded.

The sensational Portuguese’s creativity and goalscoring ability from midfield has been sorely missing for the Red Devils and so he would add much needed quality.

Talks are continuing for Bruno Fernandes to #mufc. The presence of Sporting officials at the club’s offices in London indicates a willingness to get a deal done #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 12, 2020

Of course there’s hope it will go a step beyond a willingness to negotiate and in particular a hope that it will conclude quickly too.

After all, Manchester United must move on to considering deals for other players if there is anyone else of interest to them.

Solskjaer does need a few more players before his revolution can be complete so it’s not as if the work is done just yet.