Manchester United submit bid for Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham – report

Manchester United have submitted a £12.5 million bid for Birmingham City’s 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to The Mirror.

As we reported here in December, Mike Phelan has been watching the hugely talented youngster, who has set the Championship alight in his first few months of senior football.

Bellingham is the youngest player to ever play for the Blues and the club’s youngest ever goalscorer, beating both records set by Trevor Francis.

Although it is an incredibly high fee to pay for a 16-year-old, Bellingham is already physically mature and has proven himself capable of handling the rigours of the Championship.

Despite a mounting debt crisis, Birmingham are reluctant to sell the Stourbridge-born player and Bellingham himself is not pushing to leave the club. However, with the number of other suitors mounting and the midfield crisis at Old Trafford ongoing, it is believed that United have decided to make their move now to secure the services of the young star.

One issue that will not be a problem is matching Bellingham’s current wages of £145 per week.