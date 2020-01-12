Mason Greenwood scoring goals he shouldn’t be able to

Manchester United fans may have obviously noticed just how deadly Mason Greenwood is in front of goal but this upcoming statistic proves just how good he is.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quick to publicly state how the young attacker is a natural finisher which is a statement of confidence in and of itself.

The pressure was on Greenwood to deliver and it’s safe to say he’s certainly done so, not necessarily because of how many goals he’s scored but the nature of his efforts.

The academy graduate netted against Norwich to put United in full control of the match but in truth he had no real right to score given how it wasn’t really a chance created for him.

Greenwood has a knack for making chances for himself and getting an extra yard that helps him have more space to shoot from.

The xG for Greenwood's goals this season: 1: 0.10 2: 0.17 3: 0.34 4: 0.70 5: 0.08 6: 0.06 7: 0.13 8: 0.02 9: 0.07 His last five goals have come via a combined xG of 0.36. Incredible finisher! — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 11, 2020

As can be seen, it could be argued that only his fourth goal is one that should truly be expected to convert and yet he’s scored nine so far.

It’s certainly a useful skill in general but even more so in a Manchester United team lacking in creativity and ideas.

Solskjaer can always rely on Greenwood to net when things aren’t going well for his side and it’s a brilliant trick to have up his sleeve.