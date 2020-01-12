Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Manchester United transfer speculation

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised fans he will bring in players so long as they’re the right type for the right money.

The legendary Norwegian has refused to be drawn in to transfer speculation, particularly when it involves certain players but he did at least reassure supporters.

United fans feel there’s an obvious need to invest in their current squad, particularly with a top four spot on the line but have been let down by their board’s reluctance for any deals so far.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes has been heavily linked with a transfer, so much so that he’s quickly risen up to the biggest transfer story for the club this winter.

The sensational Portuguese was also seemingly close to a move last summer and so although fans are hopeful, they’re not holding their breaths.

Ole: "There's speculation all the time. We're working really well to improve the squad. When we find the right player for the right value, we'll pounce on it."

It seems Solskjaer’s comments are like a warning to clubs that the Red Devils won’t be taken for a ride when it comes to value in the market.

Unfortunately it’s easy to see the desperation coming out of Old Trafford and do to their stunning income, they’ll almost always have to overspend to purchase players.

Nonetheless, there’s still hope a deal for Fernandes can be completed despite there obviously being drawn out negotiations so far.