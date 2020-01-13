Manchester United dealt Ruben Neves blow in difficult transfer window

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt bad news in their pursuit of Wolves star Ruben Neves as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his search for a midfielder.

The legendary Norwegian has recognised the obvious need for investment in his engine room, particularly after the injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Fred and Nemanja Matic are the only natural central-midfielders left for Solskjaer and it’s safe to say even if everyone was fit, a midfielder would be crucial to bring in nonetheless.

Neves has been linked with United in the past but nothing materialised in the end and it seems that will not change this transfer window either.

The Portuguese sensation would easily walk into Solskjaer’s starting XI and his creativity would be a much needed welcome in a midfield lacking in passing ability.

According to Manchester Evening News, Goal report that Neves isn’t keen on a potential move to Old Trafford despite the Red Devils chasing a midfielder this January.

It can certainly make sense given Solskjaer’s troubles at the moment and how Wolves could potentially finish equal to or above Manchester United in the league this season.

Unless the former Molde man can lead them to a Champions League spot or throws the bank at Neves, it’s unlikely a transfer will happen.