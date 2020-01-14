Manchester United on the cusp of losing Tahith Chong for free
Manchester United on the cusp of losing Tahith Chong for free

Manchester United are reportedly edging towards losing yet another young prospect for free to another Italian giant as history repeats itself.

Paul Pogba was the most high profile player the club let go when young for free only to turn into a world-class player in the end.

United ended up breaking the world transfer record fee by re-signing the talented Frenchman during Jose Mourinho’s reign.

Fans have feared there could be a repeat in Tahith Chong’s case despite many admitting he’s not quite ready for first-team action and could do with a loan at the very least.

Unfortunately the Red Devils appear closer to losing the dazzling winger than they do to holding onto him as his contract runs out this summer.

Due to his contract being close to expiring, foreign clubs are already allowed to make official and legal approaches for him to sign him for free.

Manchester United are understood to be keen on keeping a hold of Chong but can do nothing in their power to stop him from leaving should he wish.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted both the young Dutchman and Angel Gomes have futures at the club, suggesting contract offers have been made and perhaps just not signed due to the players not liking the offers.

