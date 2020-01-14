Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard offered out to multiple Italian clubs

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard‘s time at Old Trafford may be coming to a surprise end as his new agent Mino Raiola hasn’t taken long to plot his move.

The out of form Englishman is understand to have teamed up with the super agent according to recent reports with United understand to be upset over that.

It was claimed there were now serious question marks over his future and it seems that may now actually be the case as he edges towards a move abroad.

It’s certainly surprising given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s high praise for Lingard, making it difficult to imagine it’s the manager who wants him sold.

However, the academy graduate has hardly been productive of late and with Bruno Fernandes potentially arriving, it could mean a sale is on.

Mino Raiola has offered Jesse Lingard to Roma, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli. #mufc [@TransferPodcast] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 13, 2020

Inter Milan and Napoli may be strong enough on the wings and attacking-midfield in terms of personnel so perhaps Roma or AC Milan will consider a move.

Milan in particular are undergoing a revolution of sorts having just signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and so it’s not entirely unthinkable Lingard could team up with his former colleague.

That’s not to say Inter or Napoli won’t be keen on some squad depth of their own with Antonio Conte seemingly keen on multiple United stars this January window.