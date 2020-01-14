Marcos Rojo choosing between two clubs as January move is imminent

Manchester United star Marcos Rojo could be set to finally seal a move away from Old Trafford having not made any appearances of late.

The most recent reports claimed he was given extended leave by the club after he recovered from his latest injury and it was understand that was because a transfer was imminent.

It appears that may now prove to be true as Rojo has two offers to consider this January with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempting to continue his revolution of the squad.

The former Sporting Lisbon man was heavily linked with a move to Everton last summer but the transfer never materialised in the end.

Solskjaer must be a little thankful that happened as there was a short period during a defensive injury crisis when Rojo stepped in adequately to aid the team.

Marcos Rojo has an offer from Turkey which he prefers to the one presented by Sporting Lisbon. Solskjær is loathe to lose anyone anyone before getting someone else in as he doesn't have enough players as it is #mulive [bbc 5 live] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 13, 2020

Lisbon may not be as attractive as an offer but it certainly would make matters easier for Solskjaer if it is true that Rojo is being used as part of a deal for Bruno Fernandes.

Nonetheless, getting the fierce Argentine’s wages off the wage bill would be hugely helpful even if the legendary Norwegian isn’t keen to do so.

In truth, Brandon Williams emergence means United shouldn’t be as desperate to hold onto Rojo for cover anymore, at least for the left-back spot.