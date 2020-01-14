Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeping a close eye on West Ham’s Declan Rice

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be gearing up for a potential move for West Ham star Declan Rice as the January transfer window continues to heat up.

The legendary Norwegian is understood to be keen on reinforcing his midfield in particular this month and so it makes sense he would reignite interest in the English prospect.

Some fans aren’t too keen on Rice and aren’t necessarily fans of Solskjaer’s tendency to go after unproven British talent.

Nonetheless, West Ham were stubborn and against selling the last time around United came for him so it’s unlikely much would’ve changed since.

However, perhaps Solskjaer knows something the supporters don’t as he is believed to have asked for a recent scouting report on Rice.

Solskjær sent his personal scout Simon Wells to Sheffield United vs West Ham to watch Declan Rice #mulive [mail] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 13, 2020

It is a little strange to hear Manchester United are scouting Rice just now given how they should’ve already had their targets for the window lined up.

It’s a little late to still be searching for players to buy this January but others have claimed Solskjaer is simply thorough.

Either way, a scouting mission doesn’t necessarily mean United will purchase the player right away and it wouldn’t be too farfetched to argue they could be using this news as a smokescreen for their real target Bruno Fernandes.