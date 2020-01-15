100% long ball accuracy, 86% pass completion: amazing stats for Brandon Williams against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United’s Brandon Williams produced another mature and impressive performance against Wolves in the FA Cup third round replay tonight.

The teenage sensation recorded an 86% pass completion rate, won six out of seven duels and made one key pass.

The 19-year-old also made two interceptions and three clearances against one of the Premier League’s most in-form wingers, Adama Traore.

Brandon Williams vs Wolves: 100% long ball accuracy 86% pass accuracy 67 touches 6/7 duels won 3 clearances 2 interceptions 1 key pass He did brilliantly against both Traore and Neto tonight. pic.twitter.com/IuNAyx1CM7 — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 15, 2020

Tonight’s was the sixth clean sheet in seven games for the incredibly talented left back.

Brandon Williams' last 7 appearances in all competitions: • 0 goals conceded • 0 goals conceded • 0 goals conceded • 0 goals conceded • 3 goals conceded • 0 goals conceded • 0 goals conceded 6/7 clean sheets. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HzD6EpDt4k — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 15, 2020

Williams has emerged as one of the Red Devils’ most consistent performers so far this season and has surely now shown manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough to earn his place in the starting line-up.

Can remember young defenders coming in and impressing with one or two performances at United. Can't remember a defender coming in and playing as consistently excellent as Brandon Williams who keeps getting better, even up against tough, fast opposition 👊 pic.twitter.com/lr0Y8l4uU0 — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) January 15, 2020