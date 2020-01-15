100% long ball accuracy, 86% pass completion: amazing stats for Brandon Williams against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Home
First Team

100% long ball accuracy, 86% pass completion: amazing stats for Brandon Williams against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United’s Brandon Williams produced another mature and impressive performance against Wolves in the FA Cup third round replay tonight.

The teenage sensation recorded an 86% pass completion rate, won six out of seven duels and made one key pass.

The 19-year-old also made two interceptions and three clearances against one of the Premier League’s most in-form wingers, Adama Traore.

Tonight’s was the sixth clean sheet in seven games for the incredibly talented left back.

Williams has emerged as one of the Red Devils’ most consistent performers so far this season and has surely now shown manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough to earn his place in the starting line-up.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus