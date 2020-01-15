Manchester United fans praise Juan Mata for goalscoring display vs Wolves
Manchester United fans praise Juan Mata for goalscoring display vs Wolves

Manchester United fans were right to be pleased with Juan Mata after their narrow win over a stubborn Wolves side.

The playmaking Spaniard hasn’t been an often used player by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season but has recently found himself in the starting XI.

Mata has certainly made the most of his recent appearances, grabbing two assists vs Norwich last time out and scoring United’s only goal vs Wolves this time around.

Solskjaer is believed to have been wanting more competition in his squad so it’s good the veteran midfielder is giving him a selection headache.

Some supporters believe Mata’s improved form is mostly down to rumours of the Red Devils’ interest in signing Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes.

Whatever his motivations are, Manchester United should continue to exploit Mata’s good form and it’s likely becoming difficult to consider dropping him for the clash vs Liverpool.

Solskjaer’s reliance on pace has seen him rarely use the former Chelsea man fully, particularly as an attacking-midfielder despite consistently using a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Either way, United are a side lacking creativity so Mata’s upturn in performances is welcome, particularly at what can be considered as a difficult or tough time.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

