Manchester United have agent present during Wolves clash amid transfer rumours

Manchester United fans quickly got excited during the clash against Wolves, not because of their team’s football but because of a certain agent’s presence at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been heavily linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes and the latest news suggests a transfer is imminent.

With negotiations seemingly ongoing forever, United fans were beginning to lose hope the talented Portuguese was ever going to join.

United’s lack of creativity was evident once again against Wolves who seem to be their Achilles heel and so Fernandes’ arrival is desperately needed.

Old Trafford itself didn’t have much to shout about but if the versatile midfielder does join, they may just do soon enough.

https://twitter.com/utdxtra/status/1217545421809168390?s=20

Some have attempted to dismiss Jorge Mendes’ presence, stating he simply has multiple players at Wolves and so there’s not much to read into.

However, it does seem a strange time to check in with his Wolves clients given the Red Devils’ strong links with Fernandes.

Mendes must of known his presence would be picked up and what kind of rumours will start but he still came around either way.

Interestingly enough, Manchester United have also been linked with moves of Wolves’ stars Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves so perhaps he could be at Old Trafford for that too.