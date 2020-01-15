Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Marcus Rashford injury update

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered some bad news to fans in regards to Marcus Rashford‘s fitness after the win over Wolves.

Juan Mata scored his side’s only goal as they only narrowly edged out their stubborn opponents to enter into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Rashford was named as a substitute in this fixture as it seemed Solskjaer was keen on resting him ahead of the clash against Liverpool.

The young Englishman has racked up a lot of minutes this season and it appeared to be a good time to give him some rest.

However, with Wolves failing to budge and United in need of a moment of magic, Rashford was brought on to inspire his side.

Ole: “Marcus? That backfired. Seems like he’s got a knock there. Let’s test him the next couple of days. Hopefully okay for Sunday. I don’t know.” #mufc [BT] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 15, 2020

Solskjær: "I didn't want to play him [Rashford]. He got a knock to his knee and his back. He has been struggling for a little while. That's why we kept him away. But we needed the win. It backfired. We will do anything we can to get him fit for Sunday." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) January 15, 2020

In the end it was Mata who rose to the occasion and Rashford picked up a knock that saw him substituted less than ten minutes after coming on.

The hope is the injury has more to do with the cold weather that often exaggerates little knocks than it does with actual pain.

Rashford did seem uncomfortable however so it could be a real issue, especially since he’s Manchester United’s top goalscorer this season.

Hopefully he is passed fit for the match against Liverpool with Solskjaer keen on being the first side to beat them in the league this campaign.