Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood should not play for England in Euro 2020

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has downplayed talk of teenage sensation Mason Greenwood being called up to the full England squad.

Speculation has been mounting that Gareth Southgate will turn to the 18-year-old as cover following the long-term injury to Spurs’ Harry Kane.

Kane has ruptured a tendon in his left hamstring and Spurs coach José Mourinho has confessed that the England captain might not be back in action until next season.

Players such as Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, Southampton’s Danny Ings, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham are also believed to be on the England manager’s list of potential replacements.

Mason Greenwood is on track to get 20 goals and assists in his first professional season in football. To do that anywhere is crazy, but to do it on a stage this big, in arguably our worst ever team, aged 18 and a lot of games coming on from the bench is insane. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 11, 2020

Former England number nine Alan Shearer has fuelled speculation that Greenwood could be the man to replace Kane. ‘I like everything I’ve seen from this lad. He’s fearless…One of his big strengths is how he is comfortable with both feet’ said the pundit in The Sun. ‘It is always a gamble rushing a teenager into the tournament squad. But if he keeps impressing like he has, then who knows where it will take him.’

Solskjaer, however, has poured cold water on the speculation and issued a ‘hands off’ message to Southgate about his teenage star. ‘I think Mason will have a top career and a long career, but let the boy settle in now before you talk about England and the Euros, because his focus has just to be on playing more for us and improving’ the Norwegian said during the Wolves pre-match press conference.