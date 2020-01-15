Player ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers – Marcus Rashford injury overshadows victory

Sergio Romero 7 – Did a good job clearing his lines and organising his defence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Despite the odd ill-advised lunge, was a breath of fresh air, especially in the first half.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Some wayward passing and Johnny-missing-from-the-spot were once again regular themes.

Harry Maguire 5 – Beavis and Slabhead once again just failed to gel. A total lack of chemistry between the centre backs again evident.

Brandon Williams 8 – Another fine performance, United really have managed to produce a potentially world class defender.

Nemanja Matic 5 – That was the best and worst of Matic. Protected the defence so intelligently on numerous occasions, but was caught in possession and played wayward passes equally as often.

Fred 6 – The little Brazilian produced another decent performance other than that bad cross-field pass that led to Wolves’ disallowed goal.

Mason Greenwood 5 – Just was unable to get involved in the game. But why substitute a natural goalscorer when you’re desperate for a goal?

Juan Mata 8 – A great goal from the intelligent Spaniard. Is really in fine form at the moment and surely top choice in the number 10 position right now.

Daniel James 6 – Some great runs but once again, no end product.

Anthony Martial 6 – Poor front running from the Frenchman. Needs to learn the right runs to make and how to hold up and lay off the ball. Atoned for a mostly ineffectual performance with an excellent assist.

Substitutes

Andreas Pereira 5 – Did not really have much effect on the game.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Added energy and positivity and excited the crowd. Injury after 7 minutes a real concern for United.

Jesse Lingard 2 – Why wasn’t Lingard ready to come on when Rashford went down? He can’t even get that right. Totally unprofessional.