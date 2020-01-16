Ashley Young’s move to Italy in tatters as Inter Milan set to sign alternative
Ashley Young’s move to Serie A giants Inter Milan appears to have fallen through.

According to The Telegraph, the Nerazzurri are closing in on a deal to sign Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola to solve their problem left back area. This is the same position that Young was meant to fill.

Whilst it is possible that Antonio Conte will still sanction a move for the United captain, it is much less likely that Young would accept it as it would now just be in a covering role.

One of the reasons that the 34-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford is to secure regular football, so the move would in theory no longer appeal to him.

Young has already turned down a contract extension with United, so the collapsed deal leaves the Englishman in limbo as the January transfer window moves into its second half.

Crystal Palace remains a possible option for Young. According to The Sun, Roy Hodgson is keen to be reunited with the player after working with him as England manager.

Hodgson can offer Young the starting berth he so desperately craves as he moves into the last few years of his career.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to establish stability and not to lose any more players from his already depleted squad. The Norwegian may therefore use the opportunity to approach the player again and persuade him to stay at old Trafford for 12 more months.

Neither Crystal Palace fans nor Manchester United fans seem overly enthused about having the winger-turned-full-back in their side.

Lazio and Aston Villa have also been linked with the Englishman.

