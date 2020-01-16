Manchester United a step closer to securing Boubakary Soumare

Manchester United may be getting two midfield signings this January if fans can believe it with recent reports suggesting their interest is growing in Lille’s Boubakary Soumare.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main attention and main target is said to be currently on Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes but it seems he’s not keen on stopping there.

United fans have long felt their club’s engine room was in need of investment but signing two midfielders in one transfer window seems too good to be true.

Nonetheless, links to Soumare continue to grow and it appears Lille are open to selling which will only encourage Solskjaer further.

Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay are the club’s current options in midfield and it’s safe to say there can be some strengthening done.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are the only club competing with the Red Devils for Soumare with a potential deal only possibly happening after Lille’s clash with PSG on the 26th of January.

McTominay and Pogba are out injured at this moment in time so bringing in some talented cover is more than welcome.

The former Juventus man has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United as well so it may be a case of replacing him.