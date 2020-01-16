Manchester United fans wish Ashley Young well ahead of Inter Milan move
Manchester United fans wish Ashley Young well ahead of Inter Milan move

Manchester United fans, for the most part, didn’t have anything bad to say nor were overly nostalgic over Ashley Young‘s expected move to Inter Milan.

It was reported late on Thursday evening that the veteran defender was set for a move to the Italian giants with a medical planned for Friday.

Young hasn’t featured as much as he probably would’ve liked and much of that is due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preference for Luke Shaw and the emergence of Brandon Williams.

Many had expected the former Aston Villa man wouldn’t survive at Old Trafford beyond this season anyways, particularly since his contract runs out in six months.

What makes the move strange is that Young is unlikely to get many minutes in Inter either as he will probably be a rotational option there too but at least he’s the captain of the Red Devils here.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will sanction the sale but he’s probably unhappy about losing his captain halfway through the season and losing a rare experienced player in a young Manchester United squad.

Nonetheless, Young’s absence is unlikely to be felt too much and much of that has had to do with Williams’ superb performances of late.

