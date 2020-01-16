Manchester United haggling over Bruno Fernandes transfer fee

Manchester United fans will likely be furious to hear their club is currently haggling over Bruno Fernandes’ transfer fee instead of wrapping up the deal quickly according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have a notorious reputation for turning most deals into excruciating transfers as they end up taking, perhaps, longer than they should.

After all, in the legendary Norwegian’s first summer in charge, many were expecting multiple signings to be made and instead only Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James were signed.

Solskjaer had insisted multiple times in public that he had hoped United could wrap up the deals before pre-season began but he didn’t completely get his wish.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the club does make any signings that it’ll happen towards the end of the transfer window rather than as soon as possible.

According to the Times and the Telegraph, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Fernandes but are failing to meet eye to eye with Sporting over a transfer fee with both newspapers claiming close but somewhat different figures.

The Times reports Lisbon want between €70 to €80m with Manchester United only willing to spend around €60m while the Telegraph reports the fees are actually as much as £68m requested and around £50m desired by those at Old Trafford.