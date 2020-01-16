Manchester United take one step closer to wrapping up Bruno Fernandes deal

Manchester United have reportedly and finally agreed a deal for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his revolution of the squad.

The legendary Norwegian has been slowly but surely shaping the squad into his image and has targeted the talented Portuguese to help with that.

United have obviously lacked creativity all season long so purchasing Fernandes makes sense on paper and the hope is he can adjust to his potential new surroundings immediately.

The skilful playmaker would be Solskjaer’s fourth signing after the summer arrivals of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

While all three have enjoyed success at various levels, it would be brilliant to get yet another signing right for the Red Devils after their history of poor spending.

United have agreed a fee in principle of £50m rising to £65m for Bruno Fernandes. #mufc [Mirror] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 15, 2020

An agreement over the transfer fee doesn’t mean the deal is wrapped up just yet however as personal terms could prove to end any move.

Should Fernandes demand too much in wages or should his agent push for too much compensation, it could push Manchester United to avoid completing the transfer.

There’s also of course the small details such as a medical that needs to go through before a transfer can be official.