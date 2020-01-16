Manchester United take one step closer to wrapping up Bruno Fernandes deal
Home
First Team

Manchester United take one step closer to wrapping up Bruno Fernandes deal

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United have reportedly and finally agreed a deal for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his revolution of the squad.

The legendary Norwegian has been slowly but surely shaping the squad into his image and has targeted the talented Portuguese to help with that.

United have obviously lacked creativity all season long so purchasing Fernandes makes sense on paper and the hope is he can adjust to his potential new surroundings immediately.

The skilful playmaker would be Solskjaer’s fourth signing after the summer arrivals of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

While all three have enjoyed success at various levels, it would be brilliant to get yet another signing right for the Red Devils after their history of poor spending.

An agreement over the transfer fee doesn’t mean the deal is wrapped up just yet however as personal terms could prove to end any move.

Should Fernandes demand too much in wages or should his agent push for too much compensation, it could push Manchester United to avoid completing the transfer.

There’s also of course the small details such as a medical that needs to go through before a transfer can be official.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus