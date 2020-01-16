Paul Pogba’s transfer plans falling apart as Real Madrid agree Donny Van de Beek deal

Paul Pogba’s future has become more uncertain and Manchester United have lost one of their top targets to replace the Frenchman as it emerged that Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek is set to join Real Madrid in June.

Marca claims that los Blancos have agreed deals with both the player and the Dutch club. The Spanish outlet reports that ‘the operation is agreed and just needs to be executed, which should happen at the beginning of June if there is no change of opinion [by Real]’.

Van de Beek came close to signing for Real last summer but the move was partly hindered by head coach Zinedine Zidane’s preference for United’s Paul Pogba, who ultimately los Merengues were unable to prise from Old Trafford.

It is believed that the deal agreed between Real and Van de Beek at the time is still in place.

The transfer fee agreed between the two clubs is €55 million (around £46 million) according to Marca.

Marca’s Cover | “Van de Beek Tied: The transfer will be done in June for €55 millions.” pic.twitter.com/1v3gIOQO3m — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) January 16, 2020

The report also confirms that Van de Beek has already rejected advances from both United and Spurs.

Sky Sports are claiming that Pogba is likely to leave in summer with the Bernabeu his preferred destination. The Van de Beek news puts the likelihood of the 26-year-old heading for Spain in June in a great deal of doubt, as Van de Beek is very much a like-for-like player.

In addition, Real are already overstaffed in midfield, with Valverde, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos and the talented 21-year-old Martin Odegaard who is currently setting La Liga alight while on loan at Real Sociedad among the ranks.

This all leaves Juventus as the only club interested in Pogba that might be willing and capable of paying anything close to the reported £150 million fee that United are demanding for the Frenchman.

This strengthens The Red Devils’ hand in any potential negotiations considerably, although executive vice chairman Ed Woodward will be all too aware that Pogba would be able to leave for free 12 months later.