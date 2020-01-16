Sporting manager labels Bruno Fernandes as the best in the league
Sporting manager labels Bruno Fernandes as the best in the league

Sporting Lisbon manager Silas has had high praise for Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes ahead of a believed to be imminent transfer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be closer than ever before to getting the Portuguese sensation and it’s certainly an addition that’s much needed at Old Trafford.

United are also dealing with a current injury crisis in midfield with both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay out for a while longer.

Even before their injuries there was an agreement amongst fans that the engine room is in need of serious investment.

Fernandes would add not just depth to the Red Devils squad but also crucial quality that has otherwise been missing.

It would obviously be difficult to drop any one of Fred, McTominay or Pogba for Fernandes but it’s the type of competition often missing from Manchester United’s first-team squad.

Hopefully the Lisbon star’s potential arrival will see standards rise and players fighting for their positions more.

There’s a way to fit them all into the same line-up but it’s unlikely Solskjaer will move away from his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-4-2 diamond.

The other way to somewhat make it work is to rotate between Fred and McTominay as Fernandes’ partner in central-midfield while pushing Pogba into the attacking-midfield position.

