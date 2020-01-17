Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United almost guaranteed to happen

Manchester United fans will be pleased to hear Bruno Fernandes’ move to England is as close to being official as can be at the moment.

The Sporting Lisbon star has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and it appears there’s been a breakthrough in negotiations.

United have taken their time to conclude the deal but supporters won’t really care as a creative midfielder was desperately needed.

Fernandes has a reputation for having a high goals and assists output so fans will be hoping he can continue that kind of form in a more difficult league.

The Red Devils have currently lost Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay to injury so the Portuguese sensation would be arriving at the perfect time.

Bruno Fernandes to United is in its final stages. The deal will happen. #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 17, 2020

Sporting Lisbon's sporting director says he is happy with the deal that has been brokered for Bruno Fernandes #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 17, 2020

Given how earlier reports had claimed Fernandes’ personal terms were agreed a while ago, the only thing holding up the deal was the fee between the two clubs.

It’s become a pattern to hear Manchester United are offering clubs low fees with high add-ons that are deemed impossible to achieve and that has proven to be the case with Sporting as well.

Nonetheless, it seems the Portuguese giants are happy with the amount they’ll be getting now so it appears a transfer is imminent with only the little things left to sort out.