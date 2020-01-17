Manchester United fans look to the future with Harry Maguire captaincy

Manchester United fans were more or less cautiously optimistic over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to hand Harry Maguire the captaincy permanently after Ashley Young‘s move to Inter Milan.

Some supporters felt David de Gea should be allowed the captain’s armband or perhaps even Paul Pogba but the legendary Norwegian has chosen otherwise.

Maguire has only been at the club for half a season so it’s quite the surprise but whatever he’s doing behind the scenes must be big.

Fans themselves are split over what kind of season the former Leicester City man is having with some feeling he’s nowhere near close to repaying his price-tag.

Nonetheless, it’s difficult to argue who would be a better captain as United are currently lacking in leadership all across the pitch.

And a new era begins at Manchester United with Harry Maguire. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 17, 2020

Longevity does not automatically grant captaincy. DDG has been a fantastic servant and captain at times but Ole works with the players every single day, if he deems Maguire a better leader within the squad then he is the right man for the role. Back him. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3XQ0xtZYqi — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) January 17, 2020

Harry Maguire: the new Captain of United. I think it’s a good decision. In a short period of time he’s shown himself to be a leader at the back, a vocal figure and sets a good example to others. Many may have wanted De Gea, but I don’t think Maguire is a bad choice at all. pic.twitter.com/61S6N6LizI — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 17, 2020

New era. Let's get it 👊 — utdreport (@utdreport) January 17, 2020

Congratulations! The shit will come thick and fast in the next year or two. Stick at it as you are the captain of the biggest club in the world and it will rise and win again . ❤️ https://t.co/WlHCJ9l2kp — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 17, 2020

Shows the impact of Harry Maguire @ManUtd to get the captaincy so soon. No-one (Robson, Cantona, Keane etc) been given armband on a permanent basis in that timeframe since pre-Second World War. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 17, 2020

Hopefully the armband can inspire Maguire to greater heights and bring him back to the kind of form fans were seeing at Leicester or even for his country.

Manchester United’s inability to keep clean-sheets has remained this season and they have still made the occasional defensive errors.

Of course that doesn’t fall solely on Maguire’s shoulders but it is safe to say he’s not performing to his best just yet.