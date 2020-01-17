Manchester United fans look to the future with Harry Maguire captaincy
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans look to the future with Harry Maguire captaincy

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans were more or less cautiously optimistic over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to hand Harry Maguire the captaincy permanently after Ashley Young‘s move to Inter Milan.

Some supporters felt David de Gea should be allowed the captain’s armband or perhaps even Paul Pogba but the legendary Norwegian has chosen otherwise.

Maguire has only been at the club for half a season so it’s quite the surprise but whatever he’s doing behind the scenes must be big.

Fans themselves are split over what kind of season the former Leicester City man is having with some feeling he’s nowhere near close to repaying his price-tag.

Nonetheless, it’s difficult to argue who would be a better captain as United are currently lacking in leadership all across the pitch.

Hopefully the armband can inspire Maguire to greater heights and bring him back to the kind of form fans were seeing at Leicester or even for his country.

Manchester United’s inability to keep clean-sheets has remained this season and they have still made the occasional defensive errors.

Of course that doesn’t fall solely on Maguire’s shoulders but it is safe to say he’s not performing to his best just yet.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus