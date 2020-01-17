Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to within for Ashley Young replacement

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he won’t be signing a replacement for the outgoing Ashley Young as he feels the club are well stocked in the full-back positions.

The veteran defender has all but sealed his move to Inter Milan and there were some fans who felt depth is needed in defence.

In particular, supporters were looking for some quality for the left-back spot as Aaron Wan-Bissaka has nailed down the right-back position already.

However, the left-back position is open for someone to make their mark and while fans want Brandon Williams to eventually do so, there’s a small needed for proven, immediate quality.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer has hinted he will turn to his own crop of players to fill in the position rather than bring someone in, at least for now.

Ole: “Will United sign a replacement for Young? Timothy is coming back as well, he’s a right back and played for Holland as a right back aged 19, we want him back, Diogo is back fit but the full back position we’re quite ok.” #mufc [MEN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 17, 2020

It’s a little surprising to see Timothy Fosu-Mensah mentioned as a full-back as some fans would consider him more of a midfielder, or at least that’s where he impressed most when he first came in.

Either way, Diogo Dalot, Williams and Luke Shaw can all play in the left-back position so Manchester United are well-stocked.

The problem is if the former Southampton man and former Porto prospect both succumb to injury, and they have shown to be injury-prone, then that will leave the academy graduate as the only player available.