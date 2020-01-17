Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not optimistic over Marcus Rashford’s fitness

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered a huge blow to fans by admitting he’s more or less not optimistic over Marcus Rashford‘s fitness ahead of the clash against Liverpool.

While the legendary Norwegian’s side are underdogs for the derby, supporters will still be hopeful they can be the first team to beat Jurgen Klopp’s men in the league this season.

United are the only team that Liverpool failed to beat as well and so there’s hope they can go the distance this time around.

Rashford was the man to grab the goal in the 1-1 draw earlier this season and so for him to be potentially missing from the line-up could be damaging to Solskjaer’s chances.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of matches left in the season and it would be silly to risk the young England international as it could end in disaster.

Ole: “Marcus will have more checks and treatment today but I am not holding my breath. Would think he wouldn’t be ready but there is still 48 hours, so let’s see.” #mufc [BBC] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 17, 2020

The Red Devils only need to look to how Paul Pogba’s fitness was mismanaged and how they’ve had to deal with him being out of the first-team for so long.

Solskjaer’s job may not be so much on the line had the Frenchman been available more often as he has proven to be instrumental whenever he plays.