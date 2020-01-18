Ashley Young completes move to Inter Milan

Ashley Young has completed a permanent switch to Italian giants Inter Milan for a fee of €1.5 million (£1.28 million) plus bonuses.

He will join Romelu Lukaku, who signed for Antonio Conte’s side in the summer, and Alexis Sanchez who is currently on loan with the Nerazzurri.

The transfer was thought to be in jeopardy after Inter appeared to be signing Roma left back Leonardo Spinazzola, but the swap deal that would have taken Matteo Politano in the opposite direction fell through at the last minute.

Young took to Twitter to thank Manchester United fans for their support over the years.

To the United fans: every time I walked on the pitch wearing your shirt I gave you my all. Thank you for your support during the highs and the lows. I leave as one of you, see you again in an away end soon 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/SyQFrwIilo — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 17, 2020

The 34-year-old’s transfer has been promoted in Italy with the hashtag #notforeveryone, which would appear to be a tongue-in-cheek reference to Young’s unpopularity with a large contingent of the Manchester United fanbase.

Young played 261 times and scored 19 goals in his eight years at Old Trafford. He was one of the few remaining players from the Sir Alex Ferguson era. David de Gea, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard are now the only players from United’s last Premier League winning squad still at the club.