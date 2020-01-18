Deadlock finally broken in Bruno Fernandes transfer negotiations

The deadlock in negotiations to bring Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United has been broken, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

Whilst the two sides have not been far apart in their overall valuation of the player, there has been an impasse in recent days over how the deal would be structured, with Sporting asking for €60 million plus €10 million (around £51 million plus £8.5 million) in ‘achievable bonuses’ and the Red Devils only willing to offer €50 million plus €20 million in (presumably less achievable) bonuses (around £42.7 million plus £17 million).

However, Record claims that the Old Trafford club is now willing to increase the fixed part of the offer to €60 million, with €5 million in bonuses (around £51 million plus £4 million).

This actually means the clubs are now €5 million apart in their overall valuation, but that Sporting’s minimum fixed part of the fee, of €60 million, has now been met.

It is understood that both clubs have now abandoned attempts to include a Manchester United player as a makeweight in the deal. Record believes that there ‘will be developments in the next few hours’.

Fernandes took part in Sporting’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Benfica yesterday in the Lisbon derby. After the match, the Lions’ coach Jorge Silas admitted that he did not know whether the 25-year-old would play in the Taça da Liga match against Braga on Tuesday evening. ‘I am going to prepare for the game with him, but I don’t know what will happen between now and then. He’s a player that wants to play in a bigger league than ours. It’s hard to say to him “don’t go”.’