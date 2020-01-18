Manchester United threaten to walk away from Bruno Fernandes deal

Manchester United are reportedly close to ending interest in Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes simply due to what the ramifications of a deal could mean for their pursuits of Jadon Sancho and James Maddison.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has essentially made the Portuguese magician his main target for the winter as most of the talk has revolved around a possible transfer.

Other names have come up but not as much as Fernandes but negotiations have gone on for excruciatingly long.

Initially, there was hope the creative midfielder would just about be ready to face Liverpool on Sunday but now fans would be happy just to have him on board before the transfer window shuts.

However, that could possibly not happen with the latest news emerging not being very positive and supporters may have to accept a winter with no signings.

According to the Evening Standard, Solskjaer is worried giving in to Sporting and overpaying for Fernandes will make it near impossible to sign long-term and summer targets Sancho and Maddison.

Lisbon are believed to have upped the price to £55m plus £13m add-ons while the Red Devils are only willing to pay around £38m which is similar to what Tottenham bid last summer.