Sporting Lisbon inflate asking price for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United fans must be sick of hearing about Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes but unfortunately, the transfer saga isn’t quite over yet and appears to be set to continue for a while longer.

At one point it had appeared as though the Portuguese sensation was all set to move to Old Trafford but it now seems as though the deal is at real risk of collapsing.

Sporting’s stubbornness may end up costing them once again despite their need to sell due to some financial trouble according to some reports.

Nonetheless, United are in need of a creative midfielder and supporters will be frustrated they’ve been unable to wrap up the deal so far.

However, there’s more to it than meets the eye as the Portuguese giants are being a little silly with their demands.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are baffled by Sporting’s sudden price hike as they were willing to allow Fernandes to leave last summer to Tottenham for around €45m plus add-ons while now €65m plus €15m in add-ons.

Perhaps they feel that the talented playmaker is worth that money but given he’s unproven in Europe’s top five leagues, it could be argued he should be closer to what Manchester United value him at.