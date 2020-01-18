The Bruno Fernandes conundrum facing cautious Manchester United

As the Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United transfer saga rages on the latest reports have opened up a debate about how clubs should operate in regards to buying and selling players.

Fans are probably sick of hearing about the Portuguese sensation potentially moving to Old Trafford and simply want to hear a final and official confirmation.

Unfortunately, that’s not how things work in football and sometimes crucial deals can take time to complete; after all, this isn’t Football Manager.

However, the problem is this seems to be a recurring pattern with United as they’ve hardly ever wrapped up a transfer deal swiftly and easily.

Nonetheless, the latest reports indicate that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are willing to walk away from the Fernandes deal unless Sporting lower their inflated asking price.

In truth, the Red Devils next step could be argued in both ways in regards to whether to just cough up the money or walk away.

Solskjaer’s side could take the opportunity to make a statement in the transfer market by refusing to pay inflated fees and so this way they’d be ensuring they’re protecting future investments.

However, much of this relies on Manchester United actually being an adequately run club and so instead of Fernandes they could pursue other, equally important targets.

Unfortunately, it seems as though it’s either Fernandes or nothing this winter and it’s probably something Solskjaer can’t afford.

United are weak in midfield in general but even more so right now with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba’s injuries.

Clubs know they’re desperate and so they wish to take advantage of that even though Sporting are believed to be the ones who approached Solskjaer over making a deal happen.

In addition, the Red Devils have to keep in mind how the Portuguese giants walked away from Tottenham’s offer last summer and so they could easily be willing to shut this transfer down too, even if they’re facing financial difficulties.

In truth, it’s a short-term vs long-term argument and it’s easy to fight for either side but knowing how Solskjaer operates, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him walk away but you could certainly bet he’ll be looking over his shoulder hoping Sporting chase after him.