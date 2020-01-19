Manchester United fans react to disappointing loss to Liverpool

Manchester United fans were mostly rather level-headed after the loss to Liverpool but it doesn’t change the disappointing feeling many are experiencing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were always the underdogs heading into the fixture but there were some hopeful souls wishing for a win.

Unfortunately, Liverpool scored from a corner and a counter-attack to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League at the expense of United.

Solskjaer is obviously without key players such as Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba and the gulf in class showed with fans accepting that the Reds were simply superior on the day.

The legendary Norwegian appeared to get his tactics spot on but a lack of quality was evident as the Red Devils failed to score.

Don’t think anyone seriously expected anything other than a Liverpool win. No disgrace from United, but there is an enormous gulf between the two biggest teams in English football – and those responsible need to explain why #mufc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) January 19, 2020

Manchester United is not a football club. It’s a business and it’s sad to see such a great club being torn to pieces by money grabbing owners. It hurts. #mufc — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) January 19, 2020

That's the best team in the world playing the Premier League's youngest team. It showed. #MUFC have more heart than at any point since SAF left. Now, Utd must buy quality to take the next step. LFC deserve their plaudits but we fought til the end. #LIVMUN — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) January 19, 2020

Remember the context: LFC are the measuring stick right now (not just in the PL, but in the world); #MUFC are mid re-build, with a short squad, missing most creative player & topscorer, & had just 3 days to rest/prep. Liverpool had 7. Still, mentality when conceding must improve — Tim Long 🎙 (@timlongsports) January 19, 2020

#mufc were reasonably respectable for a team now 30 points behind Liverpool. Had chances to equalise but the chasm was glaring at times and Liverpool probably should have won by more. United still need a proven forward(s). — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 19, 2020

Sort of game where it’s both hugely obvious there’s a gulf in class and also fair to say we did ok given the circumstances, bar a couple of ropey spells after the goal/after HT. Can’t fault the effort at all but we’re operating with hands tied behind our back (in several ways) — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) January 19, 2020

Perhaps Bruno Fernandes will make a difference to Manchester United but for now, Solskjaer has to work with what he’s got and what he’s got is not good enough.

The question is whether the squad is good enough for a top-four spot and it could be argued yes given Chelsea’s own inconsistencies and Leicester City going off the boil of late.

Manchester City are also bleeding for the first time in Pep Guardiola’s reign and so there is a possibility still.