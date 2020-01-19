Manchester United fans react to disappointing loss to Liverpool
Manchester United fans were mostly rather level-headed after the loss to Liverpool but it doesn’t change the disappointing feeling many are experiencing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were always the underdogs heading into the fixture but there were some hopeful souls wishing for a win.

Unfortunately, Liverpool scored from a corner and a counter-attack to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League at the expense of United.

Solskjaer is obviously without key players such as Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba and the gulf in class showed with fans accepting that the Reds were simply superior on the day.

The legendary Norwegian appeared to get his tactics spot on but a lack of quality was evident as the Red Devils failed to score.

Perhaps Bruno Fernandes will make a difference to Manchester United but for now, Solskjaer has to work with what he’s got and what he’s got is not good enough.

The question is whether the squad is good enough for a top-four spot and it could be argued yes given Chelsea’s own inconsistencies and Leicester City going off the boil of late.

Manchester City are also bleeding for the first time in Pep Guardiola’s reign and so there is a possibility still.

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

