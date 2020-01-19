Manchester United fans react to latest Marcus Rashford injury news

It’s safe to Manchester United fans weren’t in the least bit happy about the recent news emerging on Marcus Rashford‘s injury.

The young Englishman will reportedly be out for months having picked up a back fracture and supporters are furious with how it was allowed to happen.

Rashford was substituted off the field in the recent match vs Wolves and it turns out he was brought on and playing with a single stress fracture that turned into two after he fell.

United ended up beating Wolves to advance to the next round but in hindsight, many felt it was silly to even have risked the sensational attacker given what fans now know.

Rashford even has a floating bone in his ankle that will need surgery and now instead of letting him rest for a little while, he will be out for a large part of remaining season.

Pogba – Played vs Rochdale & Arsenal injured Out for 4 months Rashford – Aggravated his back when he needed a rest Out for month minimum McTominay – Played injured for a half against Newcastle Out for two months Pathetic genuinely. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) January 19, 2020

Manchester United is the most amateurishly run top club in world football. First, to allow Rashford to play through this, but also for the fact he feels he needs to because we’re that poor. https://t.co/cgjw7GoFF9 — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) January 19, 2020

Really poor decision to bring Rashford on against Wolves. It doesn’t matter if he has passion to play every game, as manager Ole should’ve been authoritative and never brought him on. Big loss for us today and going forward for the next few weeks. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 19, 2020

Just to be clear That's Pogba, Rashford and McTominay all injured for months because Ole is so desperate to cling onto his job that he played them whilst they were injured. Hope this helps — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 19, 2020

Marcus Rashford is out for 3 months. pic.twitter.com/Oc6NTwqmjc — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) January 19, 2020

Rashford been carrying a single stress fracture in his back + floating bone in his ankle requiring surgery but was playing through immense pain barriers each week. Incredible commitment from MR but disgraceful from Ole & medical team to allow him to play & make it worse. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/bOwlVK70Em — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) January 19, 2020

As some fans pointed out, in theory, the scenario would be ok had it been an isolated incident but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case at all.

Just this season Paul Pogba was playing through the pain barrier as well and it seems as though the medical staff has consistently let everyone down.