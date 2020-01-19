Manchester United fans react to latest Marcus Rashford injury news
Manchester United fans react to latest Marcus Rashford injury news

It’s safe to Manchester United fans weren’t in the least bit happy about the recent news emerging on Marcus Rashford‘s injury.

The young Englishman will reportedly be out for months having picked up a back fracture and supporters are furious with how it was allowed to happen.

Rashford was substituted off the field in the recent match vs Wolves and it turns out he was brought on and playing with a single stress fracture that turned into two after he fell.

United ended up beating Wolves to advance to the next round but in hindsight, many felt it was silly to even have risked the sensational attacker given what fans now know.

Rashford even has a floating bone in his ankle that will need surgery and now instead of letting him rest for a little while, he will be out for a large part of remaining season.

As some fans pointed out, in theory, the scenario would be ok had it been an isolated incident but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case at all.

Just this season Paul Pogba was playing through the pain barrier as well and it seems as though the medical staff has consistently let everyone down.

