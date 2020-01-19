Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests Manchester United will sign players on loan
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he may have a busy end to the winter transfer window despite no signings being made so far.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but progress has stalled as negotiations over a transfer fee continue to be excruciatingly long.

The creative midfielder is just what United have been missing this season but it seems the transfer could still go either way.

Nonetheless, Marcus Rashford‘s recently confirmed long-term injury means Solskjaer has to consider bringing in some depth to his squad as they look horribly short of quality.

If it wasn’t evident before, it certainly showed during the Red Devils 2-0 loss to Liverpool as they failed to find the net in the absence of their top goalscorer.

Loan moves may temporarily help but the truth is Manchester United fans have been calling for permanent transfers for quite some time now.

Solskjaer is trying to revolutionise the squad but it’s been painful as the board continues to show just how poorly run they are.

United’s season is very much on the line unless things change and a signing or two can certainly spark that change.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

