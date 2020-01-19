Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests Manchester United will sign players on loan

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he may have a busy end to the winter transfer window despite no signings being made so far.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but progress has stalled as negotiations over a transfer fee continue to be excruciatingly long.

The creative midfielder is just what United have been missing this season but it seems the transfer could still go either way.

Nonetheless, Marcus Rashford‘s recently confirmed long-term injury means Solskjaer has to consider bringing in some depth to his squad as they look horribly short of quality.

If it wasn’t evident before, it certainly showed during the Red Devils 2-0 loss to Liverpool as they failed to find the net in the absence of their top goalscorer.

Ole: “Anthony has been out, Paul, Scott. It’s an unfortunate situation. We might look at some short term deals. Desperate for a striker? Not desperate, if the right one is there and it fits for us… I have players here who are chomping at the bit.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 19, 2020

Ole: "We're always looking at chances to improve the squad – with Marcus out for a while we have to look at it closely." #mufc [BBC] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 19, 2020

Loan moves may temporarily help but the truth is Manchester United fans have been calling for permanent transfers for quite some time now.

Solskjaer is trying to revolutionise the squad but it’s been painful as the board continues to show just how poorly run they are.

United’s season is very much on the line unless things change and a signing or two can certainly spark that change.