Patrice Evra admits it’s time for Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has probably ruffled some feathers by encouraging Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford after the recent loss to Liverpool.

The former left-back was on Sky Sports as a pundit for the clash and admitted in the post-match talk that the French World Cup winner should leave.

United have cleared miss Pogba’s presence on the pitch this season as he’s missed large chunks of it due to injury.

The former Juventus man won’t return for a little while longer and with negotiations for Bruno Fernandes stalling, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s nightmare may continue.

Evra previously defended Pogba from criticism multiple times and insisted his former teammate should stay at Old Trafford but it seems he’s changed his mind.

Evra: “Paul when he’s playing, people blame him. When he’s not playing, people blame him. Right now, it will be time for Paul to leave. Paul maybe has already said to United he wants to leave, but they won’t let him go.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 19, 2020

It’s hard to convince Pogba to stay given the mess the Red Devils are currently in and whether fans feel he’s a ‘virus’ or the best in the world, it’s obvious he should be somewhere winning trophies.

On the other hand, Solskjaer can’t afford to lose him and if interested parties aren’t willing to pay up big for him then it makes no sense to sell.

Perhaps the summer will see some changes with the legendary Norwegian himself may be no longer at the club if Manchester United fail to qualify for the Champions League or any European football for that matter.