Player ratings: Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United – Another set piece disaster for Manchester United

David de Gea 6 – It seems as if we have a fumbled cross under pressure from De Gea in every match nowadays. How long will he continue to be given the benefit of the doubt from referees if this keeps happening? Did make a good fingertip save in the second half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – A good performance from Spiderman.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Once again looked completely out of his depth. The partnershiup with Maguire simply isn’t working.

Harry Maguire 4 – Harry’s pathetic challenge on Van Dijk for the first goal just summed up the difference in class between the two expensive defenders.

Luke Shaw 7 – Coming back from injury and asked to play a difficult role against Salah, Shaw acquitted himself quite well.

Nemanja Matic 5 – Did nothing worth noting throughout the match.

Fred 8 – Was United’s best player by a considerable margin. Covered every blade of grass and showed the sort of passion fans want to see from a Manchester United player.

Andreas Pereira 4 – A really poor performance from the 24-year-old. Lacks the class to impose himself on a game of this level.

Brandon Williams 6 – Another player asked to play an unusual role and really didn’t get into the game as one might have hoped.

Daniel James 5 – Not the best of games from the Welshman.

Anthony Martial 5 – Another disappointing performance from Martial. There seems to be no understanding between him and his teammates and he looks more and more like a one trick pony these days.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 5 – Had little time to affect the game

Juan Mata 5 – Had little time to affect on the game.

Diogo Dalot 5 – Had little effect on the game.