Roy Keane insists Manchester United’s problem is bigger than the manager

Manchester United great Roy Keane has opened up an interesting debate on Sky Sports following the loss to Liverpool as he argued Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be given more time.

The fiery Irishman is known for his criticisms but refused to put all the blame on the legendary Norwegian, insisting success will take time.

Solskjaer has been under immense pressure this season to revolutionise the squad whilst at the same time produce results.

United have had a young team this season and so it’s resulted in an inconsistent campaign that has been frustrating for supporters.

Nonetheless, there will come a time to make a decision on Solskjaer, especially if his team fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Roy Keane vs Jamie Carragher The best 1.47 you’ll watch all weekend. 🍿 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DOkaIDShfz — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 19, 2020

There have certainly been positives and negatives during Solskjaer’s reign but ultimately it is a results-based sport so if he fails to deliver then even he won’t be safe from the axe.

Losing 2-0 to Liverpool wasn’t necessarily as damaging as realising just how far off the pace Manchester United are in terms of winning the league again.

Of course, they were without key players such as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford but with the board failing to add depth to the squad, there’s no real hope matters will improve.