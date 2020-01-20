Edinson Cavani offers Manchester United a ready-made replacement for injured Marcus Rashford

Edinson Cavani has handed in a transfer request from Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to force his way out of the club in January, according to various reports.

The Uruguayan is out of contract at the end of the season but wants to leave Paris now, having lost his regular starting place in the side to Mauro Icardi. However, the Rouges et Bleus‘ head coach Thomas Tuchel does not want to see his squad depleted half way through the campaign and has slapped a £25 million price tag on the player.

Atletico Madrid are believed to be in pole place to sign the forward and have already had a bid rejected by PSG.

For a short term forward sign Edinson Cavani any day, if this board was serious enough Cavani could have been in OT yesterday, how they wait till someone is injured to make a move I can’t understand. Bruno Fernandes can also play as a 9 but the board is toxic for this club #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7ZjyO92p6u — Jomo (@punditlanguage) January 20, 2020

Olé Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United need to sign a forward in the January transfer window after news broke that Marcus Rashford will be out for two months or more with a back injury.

The Uruguayan is also currently nursing a groin strain but in theory should be back in action much sooner than Rashford.

Whilst £25 million is a lot to pay for a 32-year old with only six months left on his contract, Cavani would represent a ready-made world class replacement to Rashford and could potentially give the Red Devils two or three seasons at the top level.

Cavani has played 116 times for Uruguay and netted 50 goals. He is PSG’s record goal scorer with 195 and has scored over 300 goals in total in his illustrious career.

Such are his credentials that he is being pursued by a host of top clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo is quoted as saying ‘Edinson Cavani has asked to leave … We are studying the situation’. Whilst opposition for the player’s signature would be fierce, he is certainly an option that must be given serious consideration this month by the Old Trafford board and management.