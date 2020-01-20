Manchester United orchestrators of their own ridiculous mess

Manchester United fans are right to be furious of late, not just because of their recent loss to fierce rivals Liverpool but it seems the reasons are piling up.

The Old Trafford hierarchy decided to release news of Marcus Rashford‘s injury during the clash perhaps hoping it would get buried under the post-match coverage.

United ended up losing 2-0 and so the English prospect’s absence caused uproar instead, particularly since supporters would soon find out he has been injured for quite some time and yet allowed to play on.

To add insult to injury, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be only now looking for a replacement in the temporary form of a loan move despite the obvious need for depth even before Rashford picked up a knock.

Whoever may have been considering Alexis Sanchez as a potential replacement given he was only loaned out to Inter Milan had their idea quickly shut down.

According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils allowed Sanchez to join Inter during the summer without including a recall option in his loan deal in order to prepare for the worst.

It’s the result of shambolic decision making with no one at Old Trafford having the sense to think the experienced Chilean may be needed back, especially since they’re paying for some of his wages just to play for another team.