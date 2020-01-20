Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relies on loan market to rescue injury crisis

Manchester United fans may not be too pleased with how Marcus Rashford‘s fitness was handled but to make matters worse, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is only just now reportedly looking for some squad depth.

The English sensation will be out for what is expected to be several weeks if not months after picking up a fracture in his back that was allowed to escalate.

Even before the injury supporters had felt United were already lacking depth in the forward department, particularly after moving on Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without replacing them.

Anthony Martial‘s injury during the early parts of the season made it even more obvious of the need for some quality to be brought in and yet it’s the 20th of January with most of the club’s efforts believed to be focused on signing Bruno Fernandes.

It’s only after the confirmation of Rashford’s injury that Solskjaer’s side are said to be looking for a replacement which is a clear indication of shambolic decision-making.

According to the London Evening Standard, Solskjaer has told the Red Devils’ scouts to search for realistic strikers that can be brought in on loan this January.

Hopefully, somehow the legendary Norwegian can rescue the club’s season but at the moment things don’t look too great.