Robin van Persie sends worrying injury message to Marcus Rashford

Former Manchester United man Robin van Persie has suggested Marcus Rashford‘s latest injury may make him permanently at risk of recurrence in what can only be described as horrifying news.

The academy graduate was missing from the recent 2-0 loss against Liverpool having been substituted off the pitch during the clash against Wolves.

Rashford only appeared to be in minor discomfort at that point but it’s since been revealed that he faces a long spell out of the starting XI.

To make matters worse, it was also explained how the England international has been carrying the injury for a while and playing through it which only exaggerated the problem.

Van Persie suffered an injury similar to Rashford’s during his career and he sent a worrying message over it that will concern any fan.

Van Persie on Rashford: “I had a similar injury, a stress fracture in my lower back. I was out with that for four months. You can’t really do much, just rest and let it heal. But it is a difficult one because it always stays a little bit of a weakspot.” #mufc [PLP] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 20, 2020

Van Persie: “Even now, it is not that I’m like in pain or something, but it’s a sensitive area. So you have to be really careful with that.” #mufc [PLP] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 20, 2020

The great Dutchman was injury-prone during his career so it makes it even more sense to listen to him, though the hope is Rashford isn’t as injury-prone.

After all, the sensational attacker is Manchester United’s current top goalscorer for the season so missing him for long or for consistent periods of time throughout a campaign would be a huge loss.

In truth, it made no sense to risk Rashford’s long-term health in the first place.