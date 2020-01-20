Sporting Lisbon’s assistant manager hints Bruno Fernandes won’t leave

Manchester United have been potentially dealt a huge blow as Sporting Lisbon’s assistant manager Emanuel Ferro has hinted that Bruno Fernandes won’t be leaving after all.

The Portuguese sensation has been heavily linked with a transfer to Old Trafford since last summer but reports have picked up once again this winter too.

Fans are dying for this transfer to happen simply because of its potential to transform the team given the obvious needs for a creative midfielder.

Fernandes is believed to be keen on the move yet negotiations have gone on for excruciatingly long with both clubs failing to see eye to eye on a transfer fee.

Sporting’s management team are understood to obviously want to hold onto the player for as long as they can so any delays in the transfer works for them.

Emanuel Ferro (Sporting assistant manager): "There is a lot of talk about him [Bruno Fernandes] leaving, I believe that outside people feel this more than us. We don't feel it, we don't feel Bruno's thinking about leaving, he is competitive and involved." #mulive [a bola] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 20, 2020

Of course, this could obviously be scare tactics from Ferro in order to speed up the transfer and get matters over with.

However, it’s not farfetched to say that’s how far from happening the transfer is given how Manchester United have struggled to sign players in the past due to transfer fees.

During Louis van Gaal‘s reign and after it, he suggested multiple times that he rarely got his first-choice signing due to the board and often had to settle for fifth or sixth on his list.