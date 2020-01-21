Manchester United negotiating Jude Bellingham transfer from Birmingham City

Manchester United are still trying to recruit Birmingham City’s 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham before the end of January.

As reported here in December, Mike Phelan has been scouting Bellingham and watched the player in action against West Bromwich Albion, where the youngster acquitted himself well.

Bellingham, a versatile and physically mature central midfielder, has already made 25 appearances for the midlands club, scoring 5 goals and registering an assist.

Ten days ago, The Mirror reported that the Red Devils had submitted a £12.5 million bid for the teenage sensation, whose performances in the Championship have also been attracting interest from a number of Bundesliga clubs.

If true, it is one of the highest offers for a 16-year-old ever made.

However, Birmingham are reluctant to sell the Stourbridge-born player mid-season and are believed to have slapped a £25 million asking price on him in an effort to fend off the Red Devils’ advances.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein believes that even if the two clubs were able to agree a fee, the youngster ‘would be reluctant to drop into an under-23 set-up having secured his place in senior football, albeit in the Championship.’

Given the injury crisis with which Olé Gunnar Solskjaer is faced, it is possible that some first team football could be an immediate possibility for Bellingham, but whether that would be enough to persuade the level-headed starlet to make the move at this stage remains to be seen.