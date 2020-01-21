Manchester United set to wrap up Bruno Fernandes deal soon

Manchester United fans may be able to rest easy after it was reportedly made clear they could complete the signing of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes soon.

The Portuguese midfielder has been embroiled in a transfer saga this January window that has been going on for too long for anyone’s liking.

United were said to be interested in Fernandes since last summer but a move never transpired, probably because of the fees involved.

This time around though Sporting appear to be open to doing business but they’re still trying to milk the club out of as much money as possible.

The Red Devils are determined not to be taken for a ride however and so that has resulted in a standoff of sorts with neither club backing down until now.

There is growing confidence that Bruno Fernandes to United will be completed this week. #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 21, 2020

Of course, supporters have heard this before but with time really running out this time around, it’s far more likely it’s true now.

Hopefully, if it is a completed deal Manchester United don’t stop there and continue with signing the needed players before the window shuts.

After all, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job depends on it as it’s likely if he doesn’t achieve a top-four spot, he will be sacked.