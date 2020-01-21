Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies mishandling Marcus Rashford injury

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved quickly to respond to those who were accusing him, the club and the medical staff for mishandling Marcus Rashford‘s health.

The sensational academy graduate will miss a chunk of the season due to a double stress fracture in his back with some former players suggesting he could be out for months.

Solskjaer previously insisted it will be around six weeks but given the confusion, it’s raised questions over how Rashford was handled.

Reports claimed the young Englishman was already carrying a single stress fracture when he was brought on vs Wolves and yet he was still allowed to feature.

Other reports claimed this issue, as well as a floating bone fragment in his ankle, have been known problems for up to 11 months which would obviously be absolutely ridiculous.

According to Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said “He’s not had that injury before, no. He complained a little bit after the last time we played Burnley, he felt it the first time.

“And we managed him as well as we could then. He had some days off for treatment, he was taken off in games and didn’t start every game and, suddenly, this was a new injury. So he didn’t have any injuries before then, no.”

Whether the news is true or not, Solskjaer was always going to deny that was the case as it would be too embarrassing for the club to admit.

Fans were earlier questioning why Paul Pogba was seeking outside medical counseling and it appears it now makes sense why.

To make matters worse, Manchester United are not adequately prepared to deal with Rashford’s injury in terms of squad depth or quality to replace him.