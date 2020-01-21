Predicted XI: Manchester United vs. Burnley – Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata to start

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has surely now to give Mason Greenwood more game time while Marcus Rashford recovers from a back injury.

In defence, Luke Shaw is a doubt after sustaining cramp during Sunday’s defeat at Anfield. With Brandon Williams continuing to excel, he is more likely to get the nod at left back even if Shaw is declared fit.

After his fine recent form, Juan Mata could be recalled in the number 10 position, with Andreas Pereira making way.

Fred and Nemanja Matic have played a lot of football recently, but with options limited Solskjaer will probably not feel he has the luxury of resting them.

With all that in mind, this is how we think United will line up against Burnley: