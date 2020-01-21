PSG’s Edison Cavani available for cut-price deal this January

Manchester United may have luckily found a relatively cheap solution for their Marcus Rashford problem with PSG’s Edison Cavani reportedly available this January.

The talented Englishman will miss a chunk of the season due to the injury he picked up recently which is understood to be a double stress fracture in his back.

United will be without their top goalscorer which is rather unthinkable simply because of their need for reaching a top-four spot as well as their inconsistencies this season.

It’s also a huge miss because there’s a lack of depth in the current crop so it’s difficult to imagine who will step up and make up for the goals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be looking through the loan market for some options but perhaps he doesn’t have to given the superb Uruguayan’s availability.

According to ESPN, Cavani could be signed for just €20m this month with perhaps his age, injury record and his contract running out all playing as factors for the relatively low fee.

The Red Devils signed Robin van Persie for a figure not too far off from that and he was also said to be old and injury-prone yet he had a terrific impact, even if it was just for one season.