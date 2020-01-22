Second reliable source claims Mauricio Pochettino is ‘in advanced talks’ to become Manchester United’s manager

Mauricio Pochettino is in ‘advanced talks’ to become manager of Manchester United at the end of this season, according to a reliable source in Italy.

Alfredo Pedulla has revealed that talks are ‘well under way’ and that the Argentinian has already said yes to United provided certain conditions are met.

It is understood that one of Pochettino’s conditions is that he would be given ‘carte blanche’ in the transfer market. This would avoid the kind of confusion caused by United’s current committee-based transfer policy spearheaded by executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.

Pedulla also claims that the Red Devils have been considering Max Allegri as well, who has openly expressed a desire to manage the club, but that their preferred candidate is the Argentinian, with whom talks are much more advanced.

We reported here last week that Talk Sport’s Phil Brown claims to have reliable inside knowledge that United are in talks with the former Spurs man. The fact that this has now been corroborated by the reliable Italian suggests that the story can be taken very seriously indeed.

With the 47-year-old waiting in the wings, Woodward may already be following his advice on the transfer market. Indeed, this may explain United’s u-turn on Bruno Fernandes in the January window – Pochettino was desperate to sign the 25-year-old for Spurs in the summer while Olé Gunnar Solskjaer chose not to pursue the player.