Player ratings: Manchester United 0-2 Burnley

David de Gea 6 – Other than Burnley’s two goals, not much was asked of him though some may expect the De Gea of the past might’ve saved one or both stunning efforts.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Had the freedom of the right-flank and while he was impressive as always defensively, he should’ve notched an assist or two.

Harry Maguire 5 – Could’ve prevented the first goal. It’s a big question when Manchester United will see the best of him.

Phil Jones 6 – Was surprisingly not his usual error-prone himself and put in some fair good challenges.

Brandon Williams 6 – His usual robust, solid self but unfortunately nothing came of his good work. Got forward plenty and worked well with his fellow attackers.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Protected his defence well and put in some good chances that should’ve been converted by his teammates.

Fred 6 – The Brazilian was his hard-working self as always but it could be argued his passing must improve, particularly since he’s the more ‘released’ one between him and Matic.

Juan Mata 5 – Got plenty of the ball but failed to do anything with it. Guilty of missing a crucial chance that would’ve saw United go 1-0 up.

Andreas Pereira 4 – Gave away possession multiple times and struggles to play with any finesse. Meant to be a playmaker but can’t release the ball or pass accurately.

Daniel James 6 – Worked well with Williams and must be frustrated that none of his teammates read his crosses accurately as he put in multiple good ones.

Anthony Martial 5 – It’s baffling that this is the same Martial who was so impressive earlier in the season. Looks a shadow of himself and is also guilty of missing an easy chance.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood

Luke Shaw

Jesse Lingard