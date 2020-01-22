Rio Ferdinand slams Manchester United’s recruitment since 2013

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand had no kind words to say to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or his former club in the wake of the embarrassing 2-0 loss to Burnley at Old Trafford.

Fans are no longer shocked by such performances or results but it’s certainly still disappointing and frustrating nonetheless.

It’s easy to argue the players aren’t good enough but surely they’re better than the performances they’ve been putting in all season long.

Is this really a squad of players only capable of getting 34 points out of 24 games or are they currently underachieving?

Nonetheless, Ferdinand has aimed most of his anger towards the recruitment since Sir Alex Ferguson’s era ended in 2013 and it’s safe to say that’s difficult to defend as well.

Ferdinand: “£600m? On what? I don’t see it out there. What has been bought? I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed to be here. I don’t see a pathway from the recruitment.” #mufc [BT] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 22, 2020

Ferdinand: “You look at some of the players that have come in, were these players ever United players? Who’s buying these players? Now you look, £600m spent on this team. The four best players this season? Home grown talent. Williams, Rashford, Greenwood, McTominay.” #mufc [BT] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 22, 2020

Ferdinand was one of Solskjaer’s most outwardly fan in terms of the present media and pundits in particular and it seems his tone is slowly starting to turn.

It’s testament to just how poor Manchester United have been and had the teams surrounding them had done better, they’d easily be mid-table.

After all, Solskjaer’s points tally is mid-table form and with just 14 matches left to the season, it’s difficult to imagine a respectable finish in the Premier League table.